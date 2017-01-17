The News Blog

Military jet killed 52, injured 120, says MSF

The Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, on Tuesday said at least 52 persons were killed by bombs mistakenly dropped by a military jet on Rann, a community occupied by Internally Displaced People in Borno.

MSF said 120 people were also injured by the bombs.

Dr Jean-Clément Cabrol, MSF Director of Operations said, “This large-scale attack on vulnerable people who have already fled extreme violence is shocking and unacceptable.”The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care

“The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sympathised with those affected by the strike via a statement on Twitter.

