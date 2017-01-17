The News Blog

Buhari reacts to military jet strike on civilian community

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with those who lost their lives on Tuesday when the Air Force accidentally dropped a bomb on Rann, a civilian community in Borno.

In his reaction via his Twitter account, President Buhari said the Federal Government will support the Borno government in handling the situation.

He said, “I received with regret news that the Air Force, working to mop up Boko Haram insurgents, accidentally bombed a civilian community in Rann, Borno State.

“I sympathise with the families of the dead, and with the injured, and the Government and people of Borno State.

“The Federal Government will fully support the Borno State Government in dealing with the situation and attending to the victims.”

President Buhari also pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.

