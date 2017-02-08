62 houses seized from female public officer – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), says it has seized 62 houses from a female public officer.

Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Nta Ekpo, who stated this on Tuesday said the matter is in the court and the property will be confiscated by the Federal Government after litigation.

The ICPC chairman revealed this while fielding questions from journalists at the Akwa Ibom Anti-Corruption Summit in Uyo.

He said, “How would the commission address unexplained wealth by public officers? The commission has a mandate to ask anybody to explain the source of his or her wealth. The commission has the power to issue an interim seizure order to any public officer to explain the source of their wealth.

“Through that order, the commission has seized 62 houses from one female officer, the matter is still in court and the property will be confiscated by the FG after litigation.”

Nta, who spoke on the theme, “Transparency and Accountability: A Panacea for Good Governance and Sustainable Development,” said the anti-corruption war had yielded good results in the country, as he cautioned public office holders not to live above their incomes.

