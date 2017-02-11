7-year-old girl runs 10km at Lagos marathon

Damilola Oluwaseun, a 7-year-old girl ran 10km of the 42km race at the Lagos City Marathon.

Oluwaseun, who joined the race at 32km which is at the end of Lekki Bridge, said she was elated to have ran 10km.

“I feel happy that I was able to run the 10km, it was not easy but it was worth trying. It feels good,’’ she said.

The race started at the National Stadium, Lagos and finished at the Eko Atlantic City.

Abraham Kiptom and Rhoda Jepokorir of Kenya won the international male and female categories.

Philip Sharabutu also defended the first Nigerian male title and Emmanuel Gyang came second in the Nigerian male category.

