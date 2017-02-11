$9.8m loot: EFCC detains ex-NNPC GMD

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Andrew Yakubu, following the recovery of $9.8m and £74,000 from him.

Yakubu is reportedly being detained in an EFCC facility in Kano.

It was learnt that the cash was stashed in a fire-proof safe at his brother’s house in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis.

Yakubu was arrested and driven to Kano for interrogation after the discovery of the money.

He however admitted ownership but said the money was gift from persons he refused to name.

A source told The Nation that Yakubu was cooperating with the interrogators.

“ So far, he has cooperated with our investigators by admitting ownership of the funds,” the source said.

“As I speak with you, we have taken him to Kaduna for another round of search . We are suspecting that there could be more of such slush funds hidden elsewhere. We are not prepared to take things for granted.”

The source also said a Senator was trying to guarantee his bail.

“All I can tell you is that investigation is still on. We are glad that we have recorded a breakthrough.

“We have a senator in our office in Kano trying to guarantee his bail. If he is able to meet the bail conditions, we will release him while investigation continues,” he said.

