Why Abuja airport must be closed – Julius Berger

The Managing Director of Julius Berger, Mr Wolfgang Goetsch has said that the there was no option to fixing the runway at the Abuja airport unless it was completely closed.

According to Goetsch, who appeared before the Senate on Tuesday, the runway was completely bad and as such it was not possible to repair the runway in segments as suggested by the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

He stressed that if the segmental repairs were to be considered, it would take about two and a half years to complete the repairs on the runway.

“Actually the whole runway from both end to the other end is damaged that means if the method of repair is used you start on one side of the runway working in the night and in the morning you open it up for traffic, it would mean that this repair will take two to two and half years.

“So that means if you start on one side there is a very high risk that on the other side the runway shutdown itself.

“This is why in principle I agree with the statement of the society of engineers but the test or state and the extent of damage of the runway that does not allow that.

“This is why the way we see it, there is absolutely, unfortunately, no option than to close the runway for the six weeks.

“From our end we guarantee that within this six weeks the repair work is done subject to the fulfilment of the obligations of all stakeholders,” he said.

However, he expressed serious concerns that if the runways were still in operation during the repairs, it poses a great risk to the aircrafts as they could pick up debris with their turbines.

He stressed that such debris could completely destroy an aircraft and place the lives of passengers at risk and therefore advised that the closure plan be sustained.

Comments