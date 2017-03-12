Another lady confirms sexual relationship with Apostle Suleiman

by Azeez Adeniyi

Another lady, identified as Queen Esther has alleged that she had a sexual relationship with General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, barely a week after a Canadian based lady, Stephanie Otobo made the same allegation, Premium Times reports.

According to Premium Times, Esther on Sunday alleged that she started a relationship with Suleiman in 2013 which ended a year later.

She claimed to be a member and usher in his church while they were dating.

“I was an usher in his branch church, but I had a sexual relationship with him as he lured me into it in order to solve my spiritual problem and limitations to success in career and marriage, but after the sex he didn’t solve the problems for me, instead he started making proposal for us to marry,” she said.

“I dated Apostle Suleman while I was a member in his church, he was my pastor, spiritual director and mentor aside being a boyfriend, from August 2013 to 2014 April.”

She also said her decision to end the affair was after the preacher’s wife got to know about the relationship.

Esther alleged that Apostle Suleiman threatened her not to end the relationship.

“I told him to give me a break in the relationship, so I can stay away from his wife’s view, and also get married to a single suitor I had at that time, instead he felt I was breaking up with him and began to threaten me, that I hurt him and that I will see the consequences of hurting him,” the lady said.

“Barely seven days after that, my body changed, I began to have strange movements in my body, my womb, sharp pains in my left breast,” she continued.

“I was taken to many places by my family and we were told that my boyfriend used me for sacrifice and wants to kill me, Suleman sent me text messages of threatening that I will die, I almost died if my God didn’t rescue me. So all my attempts to get him to heal me failed, I went to his father his father tried to talk to him, but he denied doing anything to me, till today.”

Esther has reportedly asked for protection from the Kaduna State government before she reveals her identity.

“In the wake of this current sex scandal between Miss Otobo Stephanie and Johnson Suleman, I started having strange calls from people who speak Auchi language while making incantations on me once I pick their phone calls,” she said.

“I cannot be able to send my picture now till am (sic) sure of my protection from his followers’ attacks.

“Many ladies are victims of Johnson Suleman but they are afraid to come out publicly because they fear the consequences attached to their public stand against him, which is a possible spiritual attack and destruction on their life and destiny.”

She said evidences can be gotten from phone calls and text messages he sent to her between 2013 and 2015.

“But if police can retrieve my text messages and phone calls from MTN service provider between the month of August 2013 and 2015 May, that will be enough to prove him guilty of oppression and threat to life,” she said.