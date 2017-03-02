APC NWC meets governors behind closed doors

by Dolapo Adelana

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently in a closed door meeting with governors elected on the party’s platform, The Punch reports.

The meeting chaired by party chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun is said to be the first in a series ahead of the bi-annual, non-elective national convention, scheduled to hold in April.

Delivering his opening remarks, Odigie-Oyegun charged those at the gathering to change the “negative” media reports about the party.

On the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, Oyegun said it was not on the agenda as the President did the needful by handing over the reins of power to the acting President before he proceeded on vacation.

Some of the governors present at the meeting included those of Bauchi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kano, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Zamfara. The governors of Lagos, Oyo and Niger were represented by their deputies.