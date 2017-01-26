‘APC summons Shehu Sani over attack on Buhari’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has written to the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani to provide an explanation for his utterances regarding the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Thisday the letter was drafted on Wednesday evening by the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

- Advertisement -



Sani is expected to appear at the party’s office in Abuja to discuss his criticism of President Buhari’s on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Reacting to Buhari’s letter on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Sani said it was filled with lies.

“When it comes to fighting corruption in the National Assembly and the Judiciary and in the larger Nigerian sectors, the President uses insecticide, but when it comes to fighting corruption within the Presidency, they use deodorants,” Sani said.

- Advertisement -



Comments