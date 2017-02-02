Arms fund: ‘Obanikoro returns N30m to EFCC’

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro has returned N30m to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Punch reports.

The former minister has now returned a total of N167m with a balance of N417m to be paid.

A source said Obanikoro paid the sum from his Diamond Bank account to the EFCC Recovered Funds Account.

The source stated, “I can confirm that Senator Obanikoro has been meeting up his part of the agreement. You will recall that last year, he promised to return a certain amount of money every quarter.

“He has made a payment of N30m, his first instalment in 2017. He is also reporting at the EFCC as he should.”

Obanikoro has been accused of receiving N4.7bn from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In his confessional statement, Obamikoro said he gave N1.219bn to the then governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

He also confirmed giving N1.3bn to the PDP governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The former minister handed over himself to the EFCC in October 2016 after spending 15 months in the United States.

