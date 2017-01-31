Army confirms Boko Haram ambush on troops in Borno

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor has confirmed an ambush on some troops by Boko Haram insurgents in Damboa area of Borno State.

In a recent chat with Punch, Irabor said the insurgents escaped into the bush after the attack.

- Advertisement -



He also confirmed that a civilian was shot dead and two others injured.

Irabor said, “There was an incident like that on Saturday. There was a military convoy passing and the Boko Haram came out in an ambush. One civilian was killed and two others injured. The Boko Haram members incidentally ran away. There was no death on the part of the Boko Haram insurgents.

“The insurgents only wanted to disturb the peace and we lost a civilian. If you are in touch with happenings here, you will know that ambushes are not a big deal; two or three terrorists may set up an ambush.

“It was not true that the terrorists took away military vehicles. You cannot have a military convoy in procession and then an ambush, and vehicles will be taken away. We resisted them and they fled into the bush.”

A source said the corpses of two soldiers who were killed during the incident have been deposited to the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital morgue.

The source said, “The troops were following some commercial vehicles from Maiduguri to Damboa area, when the Boko Haram attacked them. About eight persons were killed, while the terrorists also injured two soldiers, who later died.

“They hijacked two of the commercial buses and fled toward the Sambisa area.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments