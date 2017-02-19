Audu Maikori to be arraigned in court

by Dolapo Adelana

Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City, Audu Maikori who was arrested Friday night by the Police is to be arraigned in court soon, The Punch reports.

Maikori was picked up in Lagos following what was termed “inciting statements” on the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The lawyer cum entrepreneur was released on Saturday from police custody at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Saturdy said Maikori was being investigated over his inflammatory tweets, adding that he would be arraigned in court soon.

“He (Maikori) is under investigation. He will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.”

