Just In: Audu Maikori released 24 hours after arrest

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chocolate City President, Audu Maikori has been released 24-hours after he was arrested by the Police.

Edward Ayide-Isreal, his personal assistant confirmed his release via Twitter.

He wrote, “Thanks everyone for #FreeAudu He’s been released.”

Maikori was arrested after claiming that five students of an institution in Kaduna were murdered by Fulani herdsmen.

He later apologized after it was established that the news was false.

Thanks everyone for #FreeAudu He's been released. — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) February 18, 2017

