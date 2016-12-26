Babangida commends Buhari, military on Sambisa capture

Former Military Head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has expressed delight on the news of successful operations of military personnel in the Sambisa Forest.

In a statement by Media Office of the former Head State, obtained by PRNigeria, IBB said, “it is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smoked out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest,” he said.

General Babangida also salutes the courage and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari, Army chiefs as well as armed men and women and other security personnel for their sacrifice for the painful liberation of Sambisa Forest and adjoining abode of Boko Haram.

He said, “May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa.”

With the successful takeover of the Sambisa forest, General Babangida hoped that very soon the remaining Chibok girls will be located and reunite with their families.

The former Head of State reaffirmed his earlier stand that, ”President Muhammadu Buhari and the Military are capable of crushing any challenge of the territorial integrity of Nigeria”.

Babangida paid tributes to all fallen heroes for paying a supreme sacrifice in their efforts of keeping the nation from aggression saying, ”the Labour of our heroes past, shall never be in vain”.

Finally, Gen. Babangida urged the military to unveil a new strategy of further defeating pockets of insurgents/terrorists, armed bandits and cattle rustlers all over the country.

