Why we barricaded PDP meeting venue – Police

The Police on Monday said it barricaded the venue of the PDP caretaker committee meeting at the International Conference Centre Abuja to “forestall breach of peace.”

The Police spokesperson in Abuja, Manzah Anjuguri while speaking with newsmen said the action was taken to secure lives and properties.

Recall that the police had denied leaders and members of the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP entry into tbr venue of the meeting scheduled for 2pm.

“The primary function of the police is to ensure security of lives and properties,” Mr. Anjuguri said, adding that “we have our own way of gathering intelligence which determine our actions,” Anjuguri said.

Anjuguri also denied that the All Progressives Congress was using the police as a tool to frustrate the PDP.

The meeting was later held at the Ekiti State governor’s lodge in Abuja.

In attendance were four governors, the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, former governors and Ministers and members of the Board of trustees.

