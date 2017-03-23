BBNaija: Housemates shoot their See Gobbe music video, Bisola is convinced that TTT isn’t married + more highlights

Day 59 is music video shoot day but before the shoot started, the housemates got down to some routine activities and a bit of gossip.

They had their morning exercise session then went on to carry out a thorough cleaning of the House and even the party room which was to be one of the locations for the video shoot. Afterwards, the female housemates except Marvis spent time talking about newly evicted housemate, ThinTallTony. Before the conversation became about TTT, they discussed the possibility of a fake housemate in the House. Few weeks ago, after fake housemates Jon and Ese were removed from the House, Ebuka asserted that one of the remaining housemates was planted by Biggie. We all know that isn’t true but this piece of information has left the housemates in confusion ever since. The ladies in conversation also talked about the sketchy details of TTT’s marriage. Bisola was convinced that he isn’t married because he had told her in one of their private conversations that his mum is clamouring for a grandchild. LOL! Who will tell her about his beautiful kids, Emmanuella and Mayson? Let’s all keep our lips sealed until she comes out of the house and receives the shock of her life. How do you think she will handle it?

Anyway, back to the day’s business. The housemates got to listen to their own See Gobbe rendition song produced by Don Jazzy through the PA system. They loved it and on second listen, they got into a dance. They had done well by their own standards and now they had to shoot a video.

The Clarence Peters of the House, Bassey and Head of House, Efe were invited into the Diary Room to break down their planned video concept to Biggie. Bassey seemed like he had it all locked down as he explained in details. They had received a box filled with all the props they needed and they got down to the business of the day and as we later saw, night too.

With TBoss personifying Naija hence the green and white costume, DNA twins in cameo appearances for the rap verse scenes, Bisola as Assistant Director and Bassey as DOP, all seemed to be going so good. They went from scene to scene, with Bisola and Bassey setting themselves up for more fan love as they work visibly hard and made the entire process run seamlessly.

@BBNaija yessss bisola has been the rock to this production today. Bassey as well!!! They are warriors.. kudos to them #BBNAIJA — dami (@dammy101) March 22, 2017

TBoss shocked us all with her flexibility and dedication to pull through the shoot despite the odds. She did all the things she erstwhile would not do. She danced, with help and guidance from Bisola and Debie-Rise, she had a smile plastered on her face all day too.

The housemates retired to the kitchen and dining area after they had all complained of extreme hunger. At the time, Bisola had been exhausted and was upstairs sleeping. She later joined the others for dinner, mostly keeping to herself.

Do you think the housemates will win their 100% wager without hesitation and reluctance from Biggie?