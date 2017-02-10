BBNaija: One disappointment after another! No party shopping for housemates this week + more highlights

It’s Day 19 in the Big Brother house!

After yesterday’s wager loss, the housemates got off to their individual house duties at the start of the new day. Later on, they sat out in the lounge sharing stories of their most memorable experiences while they waited for Biggie’s instructions. Tboss was the first to share her story, she told the housemates of how she had gone on a date to a restaurant in London with her partner at the time and how she noticed there was a very cute guy in the restaurant whom she later found was the superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. For Bisola, her most interesting experiences happened in high school, Debie-Rise said her last birthday is her most memorable day as her friends gave her the best surprise.

It was time to get to work and the housemates were instructed to clean the arena. Only a special housemate got lucky. Bassey got an exemption from the morning assignment and he was allowed to pick another housemate who would share his reward with him, he picked Marvis. While the housemates sweated out cleaning and scrubbing, Bassey and Marvis watched with a bowl of ice cream. The cleaning exercise lasted for hours as the housemates were made to clean the main house after they had finished with the arena. Meanwhile, Bassey and Marvis enjoyed further special treatment from Biggie.

When housemates thought they had seen the worse of Big Brother first with the wager loss, then the rigorous cleaning exercise, they received another shock. Efe read to the housemates that they will not be permitted to go on their weekly shopping spree on Payporte. So their outfits for this Saturday’s party will be chosen by Biggie’s discretion. More bad luck!

As it’s Friday night and housemates had to participate in the weekly Payporte arena games, the housemates waited out in the lounge to be called in to begin. While they waited, Bisola shared a very graphic account of her first sexual experience much to the oohs and aahs of the other housemates. Think she’s talking too much?

ThinTallTony emerged winner in the Payporte games and when it came down to picking the housemate with whom he would share in his luxury reward, he picked the most unexpected – Uriel. We would have guessed ThinTallTony would pick members of his clique, Bisola, Efe and co. but he went with Uriel instead. And here’s how viewers think Bisola must have felt…

On the side, there’s a new friendship building between Tboss and Gifty. Is it genuine? Also, who knows why Debie-rise spends half of her day twerking in front of mirrors? Does anyone find this entertaining? Let us know.

