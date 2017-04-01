BBNaija: The tearful moment housemates received their family members on freeze mode

This has to be the biggest surprise Big Brother has ever pulled on the housemates so far.

We didn’t see it coming, the housemates didn’t see it coming and wow, it was a big emotional moment for the housemates.

Biggie had earlier instructed them to prepare and present special meals individually but they assumed it was only another task. They had no idea it would be the meal they’d serve their family members who would later join them in the house.

Bisola, TBoss and Marvis had their sisters come in while Efe, Bally and Debie-Rise were visited by their brothers.

The only twist to this visit was the housemates were on freeze mode throughout and could not touch, hug or speak to their loved ones. They could only listen and before we knew what was going on, some of them burst out crying. Bisola, TBoss, Debie-Rise and surprisingly, Efe wept so hard meanwhile Marvis could hardly hold back the laughter.

The family members who visited passed on goodwill messages from the rest of the family and from the thousands of voters and viewers. The housemates were left reminiscing the moment and pondering on the messages passed on to them. Bisola is particularly super excited and hyped up while TBoss and Debie are sitting aside giving each other a pep talk about votes and what their fate is in the house.

It was a day full of surprises. Here's what happened, in case you missed out on the action. https://t.co/hVSfiXuBFv for more. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Bv0UOt8omB — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 1, 2017