BBOG, FG delegation arrive North-East for guided tour

The Federal Government delegation and the Bring Back Our Girls campaign group (BBOG) have arrived the North East for a guided tour.

Channels TV reports that the Nigerian Air Force breifed the team on their operations so far on arrival to Yola.

The Commanding Officer, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun explained that over two billion naira was spent in 2016 to ensure a functional air component of the Operation Lafiya dole.

Balogun informed the team that efforts were still being made to rescue the remaining Chibok girls.

