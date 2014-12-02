Boko Haram unleashes 50 female suicide bombers on Borno (Report)

by Panshak Ibrahim

A female suicide bomber has revealed that 50 female suicide bombers have been released by Boko Haram to unleash terror on Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

The suicide bomber who was recently arrested by the vigilante group known as Civilian JTF disclosed to her captors that the terrorist sect, Boko Haram has commissioned about 50 bombers to bomb certain parts of the city.

The bombers were reportedly given a mandate to kill 100,000 people before the end of December 2014.

In recent time, female suicide bombers have become increasingly responsible for the attacks of Boko Haram.

Many are of the opinion that some of the abducted Chibok girls may have been conscripted by the insurgents and may be behind the recent bombings perpetrated by the terrorist sect in northeast of Nigeria.

