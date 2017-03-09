BREAKING: Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby at the Abuja House in London.

Buhari revealed this on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

BREAKING: Buhari to return to Nigeria on Friday

[The Presidential Blog] Our President-in-absentia has had the busiest day in vacation history

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Loading...
Loading...