BREAKING: Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby at the Abuja House in London.

Buhari revealed this on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”

Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jsRxeafVxM — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 9, 2017