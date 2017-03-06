BREAKING: Court jails ex-Adamawa governor, Ngilari for 5 years without option of fine

by Dolapo Adelana

A former governor of Admawa, James Bala Ngilari has been sentenced to five years imprisonment without option of fine, The Nation reports.

Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa High Court on Monday convicted Ngilari for alleged violation of procurement laws.

Speaking on the judgment, the judge said the minimum sentence allowed by law was five years although the maximum term allowed for the offence was above 25 years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Ngilari and two others for violation of procurement laws in the award of contract of N167million to one El-Yadi Motors Limited for supply of 25 units of operational vehicles (Toyota Corolla).

The others arraigned alongside Ngilari in a 19-count charge were his former secretary to the government, Ibrahim Andrew Welye and his former Commissioner of Finance and Budget, Sanda Jonathan Lamurde.

The Commission accused them of conspiracy, lack of No objection Certificate, No competitive bidding and others in procurement process.