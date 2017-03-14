BREAKING: Former Kano gov. Kwakwanso dumps APC, joins PDP

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwakwanso has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vanguard reports.

According to the newspaper, the former Presidential aspirant defects with 10 Kano lawmakers on Tuesday.

Recall that in March last year, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano State chapter had initiated moves to suspend him over what it termed anti-party activities.

The APC Chairman in Kano, Haruna Doguwa had said Kwakwanso allegedly exhibited actions capable of compromising the party’s unity.

Details later…