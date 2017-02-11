BREAKING: I will not return to Nigeria until my doctors ask me to – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not return to Nigeria until his doctors confirm he is well enough to do so, Premium Times reports.

According to the news platform, he said this in a letter dated February 5 which he wrote to the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

“… I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out,” Buhari was quoted to have said in the letter.

This is the first time the full contents of the letter which he sent to request an extension of his vacation will be made available to the public.

Buhari wrote, “Further to my letter dated 18th January 2017 in which I notified the Distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave.

“During my leave, I took the opportunity to have routine check-ups and consult my long standing doctors in London.

“In the course of the routine examinations, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments have been scheduled for next week.

“I am therefore notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out. In the circumstances, the vice president will continue to act on my behalf.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Buhari had notified the Senate that he was going on a 10-day vacation in the UK in a letter on January 18.

He had noted that he would emberk on regular medical checkups and had transferred power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He however wrote another letter on February 5 notifying the Senate of his intention to extend his vacation.

The President’s medical condition remains unknown as Nigerians have continued to request updates on his health.

