BREAKING: President Adama Barrow returns to Gambia

Gambian President Adama Barrow on Thursday arrived his country weeks after fleeing to neighbouring Senegal.

Barrow had taken his oath of office in Dakar Senegal after for President Yahya Jammeh refused to leave power.

Gambians came out in their multitudes to give Barrow a resounding welcome.

Gambians wearing T-shirts with Barrow’s picture blew whistles, banged calabash drums and sang in Fula language, ‘“We welcome you our president, our hope, our solution’.

Former President Jammeh had refused to leave power after losing the December 1 Presidential election to Barrow.

ECOWAS had sent troops to oust the dictator who later left after pleas from Guinean President.

Barrow has asked the 7,000-strong West African military contingent to remain in Gambia for another six months.

