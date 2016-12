Abubakar Shekau, leader of terrorist group, Boko Haram has appeared in a new video dismissing a claim by the Nigerian Army that it has taken over the sect’s stronghold in Sambisa Forest.

“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said.

Details later…

