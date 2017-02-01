BREAKING: UK deportees arrive Lagos airport

Dozens of UK deportees have arrived Nigeria this morning, Daily Trust reports.

They reportedly arrived at about 7:40am at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos in an unmarked Air bus aircraft.

Some of the deportees are prisoners who have been transferred to finish their jail terms in Nigeria.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), police men and aviation security personnel were on ground to receive the deportees.

Details later…

