Buhari can retain Magu as acting EFCC chairman as long as possible – Falana

by Azeez Adeniyi

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said the constitution allows President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for as long as possible.

Falana said this on Friday while speaking on Sunrise Daily on Channels TV.

He said Magu could remain in acting capacity even after this rejection by the Senate.

[InCaseYouMissedIt: MAGU SHOULD CONTINUE ACTING INDEFINITELY, PRESIDENTIAL COMMITTEE ADVISES BUHARI]

“To be honest with you, I sympathise with the senate because if care is not taken, these set of senators will have the end of the day expose the national assembly to such unfathomable ridicule,” Falana said.

“It will be unfortunate, a tragedy to the country, every public officer has his or her power defined by the constitution. The moment you go outside that you have engaged in impunity. Section 171 of the constitution has vested the power in the president to appoint any person to that office or act in that office and the duration is not specified.

“Of all the positions listed there, positions to be occupied by public officers without any reference to the senate – secretary to the government of the federation, permanent secretaries, head of service and heads of extra-ministerial departments like the EFCC and the ICPC.

“With profound respect, in sending the letter to the senate for confirmation, the president relied on section 2 subsection 3 of the EFCC Act but that section has to be read subject to the constitution.

“So if you do that, section 171 takes precedence over section 2 subsection 3 of the EFCC Act. So does the president need to ask for confirmation? No.

“Unfortunately, the executive is not exposed to sound legal advice on this matter, with profound respect. In that section 171, subsection 2, you also have position of ambassadors and heads of our foreign missions. But that subsection says they shall be confirmed by the senate.”