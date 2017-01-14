Buhari, ECOWAS leaders exit Gambia after failing to convince Jammeh

The ECOWAS delegation to Gambia led by President Muhammadu Buhari has left Banjul, capital of Gambia for Mali on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with President Yahya Jammeh.

This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama after the meeting with Jammeh.

He said President-elect, Adama Barrow also departed with the delegation.

“The ECOWAS team has decided to depart Banjul for Bamako, Mali, tonight in the company of President-elect Barrow,” Onyeama said.

Jammeh has refused to step down after losing the Dec. 1 presidential election to Barrow. He had initially conceded defeat but reversed his decision a week after claiming that the results were not correct.

Efforts by ECOWAS leaders to prevail on Jammeh to relinquish power have failed.

Jammeh has insisted that he wouldn’t leave power on January 18 when his tenure expires until the Supreme Court decides on his legal challenge, which has been adjourned for months.

The African Union (AU) has told Jammeh that it will cease to recognise him as the nation’s legitimate president from January 19.

