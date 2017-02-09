Buhari in no danger, a victim of his own transparency – Lai Mohammed

Minister for Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had become a victim of his own transparency in relation to his current vacation abroad.

The Minister said this while addressing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Mohammed said the president was hale and hearty and absolutely in no danger.

“I can say it without any equivocation, Mr President is well, he is hale and he is hearty; no question about that.

“I want to assure you, Mr President is well and he is in absolutely no danger.

“Mr. President, like I said elsewhere, is probably a victim of his own transparency.

“He was going on leave, he did what the constitution said he should do, transmitted it to the National Assembly and Acting President was put in place.

“And he said ‘while I am on leave, I am going to conduct some medical tests’ which many, or all of us do without announcing it.’’

Mohammed said it was shocking that barely six hours after the president arrived London, he was pronounced dead by some people.

He added that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo had been in contact with Buhari on a daily basis and had reassured Nigerians about his talking with Buhari.

“I can assure you that the President is well he is hale and hearty and there is absolutely no cause for concern,’’ Mr. Mohammed declared.

On insinuations that the Ministry of Information ought to be releasing hourly updates on the President’s health condition, Mohammed said there was no need for that.

“Mr President is not ill, he is not in hospital and there is no reason to give anybody any bulletin about his health, pure and simple,’’ he said.

