Why Buhari met with Service Chiefs before going on vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with service chiefs behind closed doors at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before departing to London for a 10-day vacation.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin told State House correspondents that the service chiefs updated the President on ongoing military operations.

He said the President was briefed on operations of Nigerian troops on standby at the Gambian border.

“The meeting was to give Mr. President an update on our operations within and outside the country especially our involvement in the ECOWAS Standby Force that is being inducted into Senegal so that the mandate of Gambia’s President-Elect is respected and sworn in.’’

Olonishakin said Nigerian troops were on alert to ensure that the decision of the people of the Gambia was respected.

The President while answering a question about his vacation said he had gone on vacation the same period last year.

“What’s wrong with going on vacation? Didn’t I go last year at the same time?’’ he asked.

