Countdown to Buhari’s return | Bye bye Buharinomics says The Economist

You did not think we were joking about it, did you?

Nigeria’s economy is in crisis. But President Muhammadu Buhari is not even in the country pic.twitter.com/0DcnnvliJz — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 2, 2017

Make no mistake about it, we do not approve of any “Jonathan Rosenthal” who thinks it’s okay to throw shades at our President because he can beautifully outline the differences in economic policies of the President and the Vice President, but really he did land that punch about making the same mistake as he did in the 80’s properly.

And the killer punch line: “Perhaps the best thing for the country right now might simply be for Mr Buhari to take a long convalescence before returning”.

Ouch!