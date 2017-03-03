Countdown to Buhari’s return | Bye bye Buharinomics says The Economist

 

Thank you, Premium Times

You did not think we were joking about it, did you?

Make no mistake about it, we do not approve of any “Jonathan Rosenthal” who thinks it’s okay to throw shades at our President because he can beautifully outline the differences in economic policies of the President and the Vice President, but really he did land that punch about making the same mistake as he did in the 80’s properly.

And the killer punch line: “Perhaps the best thing for the country right now might simply be for Mr Buhari to take a long convalescence before returning”.

Ouch!

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

3 million Nigerians lost 18 billion to MMM: here’s how that happened

[The Presidential Blog] Let’s just admit it, Aisha Buhari is a star!

Letter to the son of man: Buhari’s absence has offered us a glimmer of hope

Loading...
Loading...