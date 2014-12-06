“Dear Baba, forgive me” – Read @GovAyoFayose’s apology letter to OBJ from two years ago

by Kolapo Olapoju

Recently, Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has vocally criticised the actions of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, but merely two years ago, he desperately sought the latter’s forgiveness.

In 2012, Fayose penned an apology letter to Obasanjo, urging the one-time Head of state to pardon him for his ‘actions and inaction’ which may have caused him any form of embarrassment in public.

Fayose’s letter was dated 26th June, 2012, while Obasanjo’s reply, dated July 18,2012, expressed his willingness to forgive the Ekiti State governor.

Two years down the line, Fayose has returned as governor of his state, and ‘forgiveness’ seems to be out of the question, as only last week, he chastised Obasanjo for being at loggerheads with President Goodluck Jonathan, and recently, he has called for his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

An associate of Obasanjo released the letter where Fayose begged the former to forgive him and help facilitate his return to the ruling party.

Below are the letters from the pair:

Fayose’s Letter:

Dear Baba,

“There is no denying the fact that my relationship with you has gone sour as a result of my action and inaction which have definitely caused you embarrassment in public and this has marred our very good father-son relationship in the past.”

“I take responsibility for my over reaction and disrespect to your person which is most regretted, I am indeed sorry. I pray that God will give you the grace to let go of the past knowing fully well that I am human and therefore not infallible especially considering the circumstances surrounding my removal from office.”

“To further buttress my willingness to seek peace with you, I could recall that I had made several efforts to this effect by consulting your close allies in the persons of Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Chief Omilani and Pastor Oyedepo amongst others.”

“Lastly, kindly disregard all insinuations or political blackmailing suggestive of my doing or saying anything contradicting my present disposition as contained in this letter. My reconciliation with your goodself may not go down well with some of my political opponents, but you remain the father of all.”

My wife sends her love and greetings.

With high regards.

Signed

Ayo Fayose.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Obasanjo’s response

Dear Ayo,

“I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated June 26, 2012 pleading with me to forgive you, as you put it, for your action and inaction which have caused me embarrassment in the public.”

“As for the embarrassment and personal insult to me, forgiveness is divine and I will not withhold forgiveness since I believe that God will not withhold forgiveness for my inadequacies.”

“However, for me, the personal aspect can be handled by me but the party aspect has to be handled at the local, state and national levels of the Party. I wish you all the best and God’s blessing.”

Signed

Olusegun Obasanjo.