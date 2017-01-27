Dr. Creflo Dollar challenges conventional christianity at #WAFBEC2017 opening night

The 2017 edition of the West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) began on Friday evening at The Covenant Place, Iganmu.

Though the service kicked off at 5:15pm as against the scheduled 5pm time, it went into full swing immediately and increased in tempo by the minute.

The prayers which centred on thanksgiving lasted for 15 minutes.

The Covenant Christian Centre Choir (C4) ushered congregants into God’s presence with soul-lifting songs to the praise of Jesus Christ.

Convener of the conference and Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade gave a brief charge on the importance of the meeting.

He said, “Some things cannot be taught, they can only be caught”.

The opening message of the night was taken by Reverend Mark Hankins.

Rev. Hankins taught on the importance of joy in the demonstration of one’s faith.

Quoting C.S. Lewis, he said “Joy is the serious business of heaven”.

As he taught with precision and depth, the congregation was released into laughter as many laughed the devil to scorn.

The second and final word of the night was taken by Dr. Creflo Dollar.

During his ministration Dr. Dollar said things that would clearly challenge the theology of many Christians, especially Nigerians.

Speaking on the subject of Grace, Dr. Dollar highlighted that there’s a clear difference between what happened before Jesus Christ went to the Cross and after the Cross.

He said the days of trying to work for the blessings of God are over as, “God is not good to us because we are good. He’s good to us because He’s good.”

Speaking to Christians, he asked, “How can you go to hell when you are already seated in heaven?”

On the notion of many Christians that they were under a curse, Dollar said, “Whatever curse was upon you before you became a believer, Jesus has paid the ransom. There’s no more curse on you.”

Dr. Dollar ended the night by saying that it is God who is at work in us but to will and to do of His good pleasure.

