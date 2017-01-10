BREAKING: DSS arrests 4 Boko Haram members in Lagos

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested four members of the Boko Haram sect in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by Tony Opuiyo for the service.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Oko-Oba, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA of Lagos State.

Those arrested are Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar, and Amina Abubakar.

They are suspected to have fled to the state to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the North East.

The service at Okene town, Adavi LGA, Kogi, arrested the leader of the Boko Haram sect in Okene, Abdullahi Mohammed aka Huja.

Comments