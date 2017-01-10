The News Blog

BREAKING: DSS arrests 4 Boko Haram members in Lagos

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested four members of the Boko Haram sect in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by Tony Opuiyo for the service.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Oko-Oba, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA of Lagos State.

Those arrested are Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar, and Amina Abubakar.

They are suspected to have fled to the state to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the North East.

The service at Okene town, Adavi LGA, Kogi, arrested the leader of the Boko Haram sect in Okene, Abdullahi Mohammed aka Huja.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

NSCDC discovers Boko Haram bomb timers

How DSS killed 9 people who visited me at Kuje prison – Kanu

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Osinbajo had no plan to visit Delta – Presidency | Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief | More stories

Army clears, releases 1250 Boko Haram suspects

Opinion: The North East is recovering but without her girls?

Suicide bombers now ‘knock on doors’ before detonating IEDs – Army

Timeline: How much longer shall we wait before the remaining Chibok girls return home?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.