Entertainment Roundup: Beyonce breaks Instagram record as her pregnancy announcement photo hits 7 million likes in 11 hours | More stories

Beyonce is most liked on Instagram following pregnancy announcement

First, we’ll congratulate the Carters on their big announcement. You don’t know what this is about?

Okay, we’ll help you catch up. Beyonce is pregnant with twins. She took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself clad in lingerie as she cradled her baby bump and announced that her family “will be growing by two“.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Eight hours after sharing the post, the likes and comments on that photo and in no time, she broke the record for most liked Instagram post of all time.

This title was previously held by Selena Gomez’s sponsored photo of herself sipping a Coke which stands at 6.3 million likes.

At the time of writing this, Beyonce’s pregnancy photo has hit over 7million in only 11 hours and the numbers are growing.

Harrysong arrested for a second time, to apologise to Five Star music in a press conference

His management said at the time of his first arrest 6 days ago that he was only “invited by the police for questioning”. This second time, there’s no way to water down the situation. Harrysong and his manager were arrested by the Lagos state police.

The charges brought against them are fraud, impersonation and signature forgery. Harrysong was accused of forging the signature of E-money, Five Star music owner.

It was revealed that Harrysong and his manager begged to be released on bail.

Five star music singer, Kcee who is also a major player in the controversy, was reportedly at the police station alongside Daddy Showkey to secure Harrysong’s release.

He will also be holding a closed door meeting with Harrysong’s former management boss, Kevin Lucciano, Daddy Showkey and a bunch of lawyers to plead with E-money to bring the matter to rest.

Kcee, whom Harrysong had accused of “begging on bended knees to have his music career saved from dying” also revealed that the latter will be holding a press conference where he will apologise. He added that Harry’s statement annoyed him especially considering how much he invested in his career.

Remember Lotanna The Movie? The official video for the soundtrack has just dropped

The release of the long-anticipated movie, Lotanna produced by Ifan Ifeanyi Michael may be almost upon us.

Recall that the soundtrack for the movie was released at the beginning of the year, now the video to that soundtrack is out.

Featuring Praiz and Naeto C, the song titled Remember was produced by TY Mix.

The movie Lotanna is set to premiere on the 8th of April.

Watch the video here:

Cynthia Morgan drops new video ‘In Love’

Afro pop and reggae artiste, Cynthia Morgan has released her first single and video in 2017.

Signed to Northside Inc., Cynthia Morgan sets the mood for Valentine’s with the song titled ‘In Love’.

Watch the visuals here:

