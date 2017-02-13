EXCLUSIVE: Timi Dakolo’s final words on Majek Fashek’s allegations

RnB singer, Timi Dakolo on Monday said he will no longer engage Majek Fashek on his allegations of copyrights infringements against him.

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, the singer gave details on what transpired between both parties.

- Advertisement -



Majek Fashek, last year accused Timi Dakolo of stealing his hit song, “Send Down the Rain“.

Earlier today, Fashek resumed his allegations, this time threatening to sue Timi Dakolo to the tune of NGN 100 million for copyrights infringement. Majek’s manager, Uzoma Omenka said both artists will meet in court before the end of March.

Timi Dakolo maintains that he has documents to show that he sought the consent of Mr Fashek’s representatives and even paid before remaking the hit song in 2012.

During the interview, he said, “I am not the kind of person to steal someone’s song without permission.

“When I decided to make the song I told my management who contacted Charles Novia who acted on his behalf. I asked him and he said he can act on behalf of Majek because he had his Power of Attorney.

“He [Charles Novia] said they spoke and I paid part payment through him. And they later asked for the balance which I did. So I don’t even know what they are talking about.

“If they disturb me and they disturb my life, I will sue them.

When we asked about his next line of action, Dakolo said: “I don’t want to [talk about it anymore]. I have so much respect for these people. I have never performed that song anywhere.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments