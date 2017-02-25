FG recalls 2 sacked NCAA directors

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government has recalled two of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Friday.

General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the duo of Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi,Director of Consumer Protection, and Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation have been recalled.

“I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said.

The Federal Government had sacked 9 directors of the NCAA, a day after acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid a surprise visit to the Murtal Mohammed Airport.