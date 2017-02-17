FG to train 1200 women for Ogoni clean-up

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government has said it would train 1,200 Ogoni women to partake in the Ogoniland clean-up.

Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed said this on Thursday during the launch of an integrated soil management centre in Port Harcourt.

She stated that women made a lot of sacrifices and carried a lot of burden that had contributed to the decision to clean up Ogoniland.

She urged the Niger Delta people to stay await from activities that will further pollute their environment.

“There are many people who have benefited from the injustice and misery in Ogoniland and we will not allow them to do that again. This project is a collective effort; we must ensure that we succeed. We are not here to be sharing money, but to invest money.

“What are we going to give you after the clean-up, it is to provide job for you. That is the reason we want to keep this place clean. President (Muhammadu) Buhari has talked about the diversification, but the way we are polluting the environment here, there is no diversification for Niger Delta.

“There would be no diversification of the economy of Niger Delta if we continue to pollute the environment; we are pleading, let today be a new era in the Niger Delta. We must stay clean after the clean-up,” she said.

Mohammed stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the development of Niger Delta, adding that the Ogoni clean-up was one of his campaign promises.

“The development of Ogoniland is the priority of this administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is one of his campaign promises. This is the recognition of the fight, struggle, and injustice to Ogoni people.

“What we want to do is to start something that in the next five years, people will attest to government effort. In the next 20 years, we will restore Ogoniland to where it was years ago,” she said.

