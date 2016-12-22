The Film Blog: Gbomo Gbomo Express director plots a return with Catcher

Or Catch.er, as stylized on the poster.

c0nbolmw8aalggwNot too much is known besides the stars of the movie as revealed by the poster, released by director Walter “Waltbanger” Taylaur’s. Oh, and according to his Instagram, it fits in the crime/murdery mystery genre(s).

Not too much of a departure from the crime-comedy of his 2015 feature, Gbomo Gbomo Express, then.

For all it’s issues, Gbomo Gbomo Express was one of last year’s best films, so we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for this one.

