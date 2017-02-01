‘Five Star Music rearrest Harrysong and his manager’

Five Star Music has re-arrested former artiste, Harrysong and his manager, Desmond Ike, LIB reports.

According to the news platform, an eyewitness at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan where they were locked disclosed this.

- Advertisement -

The duo reportedly spent the night in police custody.

“They were re-arrested on fresh criminal charges of fraud, forgery and impersonation. I heard them saying they forged E-Money’s signature to collect money from a brand”, the source told LIB.

Recall that Harrysong was arrested last week but was later released.

Five Star Music also released a statement claiming that Harrysong failed to honour his part of the contract, just like he allegedly did with his former label.

The singer’s new management, Alter Plate responded that Kcee literally begged him and bought him out of his ex-label to help salvage his dying career.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Turkish school kidnap: Police arrest 2 more suspects, recover N3m

Police arrest Biafra Times publisher

Why I made the Fulani herdsmen statement – Apostle Suleiman (WATCH)

Entertainment Roundup: Harrysong and Five Star Music contract drama, Azealia Banks comes for Rihanna on social media | More stories

We won’t accompany Apostle Suleiman to DSS office – CAN

“How Kcee approached Harrysong to help salvage his dying career” – Harrysong’s management

Apostle Suleiman to honour DSS invitation with 30 lawyers

Just In: ‘DSS invites Apostle Suleiman for interrogation on Monday’

Harrysong didn’t honour his contract with us – Five Star Music

Loading...