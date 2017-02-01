‘Five Star Music rearrest Harrysong and his manager’

Five Star Music has re-arrested former artiste, Harrysong and his manager, Desmond Ike, LIB reports.

According to the news platform, an eyewitness at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan where they were locked disclosed this.

The duo reportedly spent the night in police custody.

“They were re-arrested on fresh criminal charges of fraud, forgery and impersonation. I heard them saying they forged E-Money’s signature to collect money from a brand”, the source told LIB.

Recall that Harrysong was arrested last week but was later released.

Five Star Music also released a statement claiming that Harrysong failed to honour his part of the contract, just like he allegedly did with his former label.

The singer’s new management, Alter Plate responded that Kcee literally begged him and bought him out of his ex-label to help salvage his dying career.

