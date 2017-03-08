Former Western military governor, Adeyinka Adebayo is dead

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former governor of the now defunct Western State of Nigeria, Robert Adeyinka Adebayo is dead.

According to family sources, Adebayo died in his sleep.

Adebayo was born in 1928 and became governor after the death of Col. Francis Adekunle Fajuyi in the 1966 coup d’ état.

The former governor who died at the age of 89, ruled from August1966 to April 1971.

He attended the All Saints School, Iyin-Ekiti, and later attended Eko Boys High School and Christ’s School Ado Ekiti.

He was Commissioned as an officer in the Royal West African Frontier Force as the 23rd West African military officer with number WA23 and 7th Nigerian military officer with number N7 after completing the War Office Cadet Training in Eaton Hall, England.

He also attended the Imperial Defence College, London in late 1965 where he was the only African officer.