Gambian Jammeh accuses ECOWAS of declaring war against him

Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh has accused the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) of declaring war against him for refusing to step down.

ECOWAS had said it would “take all necessary action to enforce the results.”

Jammeh in his New Year speech on Saturday said the ECOWAS summit decision violated the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of member states.

“It is in effect a declaration of war and an insult to our constitution. It is therefore absolutely unacceptable,” said Jammeh.

“Let me make very clear that we are ready to defend the country against any aggression and there will be no compromise on this.”

Jammeh had conceded defeat to opposition leader, Adama Barrow after the Presidential election.

He however reversed his decision a week later, stating that there were errors in the results.

“Given the unjustifiable and unprecedented anomalies… what we are simply and rightfully asking for is to return to the polls and allow the Gambians to elect who they want to be their president in free and fair elections,” he said Saturday.

