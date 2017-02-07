We were given N200 to detonate explosives – suicide bomber

The Boko Haram bomber who was intercepted by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Maiduguri on Tuesday has said she was given N200 for the mission.

“They gave us N200 each which they said we should use to buy food for ourselves.

“ It took us three days to come to Maiduguri on a motorcycle. We were directed by the sect members to detonate our explosives any where we saw any form of gathering.

“They said if we press the button, the bomb would explode and we will automatically go to heaven.

“I was scared, so, I told them that I could not detonate any explosive. So, they said if Zainab detonated her own, it would serve the purpose.

“On our way to Maiduguri, we encountered the military and they were shooting. I was very scared and the people that brought us ran away.

“I am from Imam Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, even though I have never seen Shekau. But I hear about him in Gobarawa,” Amina said.

According to her, she was abducted by the sect in Madagali two years ago.

The bomber said the insurgents killed her father, mother and brother who attempted to escape.

“We came from Gobarawa along Damboa, Madagali and Algarno axis, in a community where a lot of us were held hostage and married off by the sect members.

“I also am married to a Boko Haram Commander known as “Amir”.

NSCDC Commandant in Borno, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the command had handed over the suspect to the Garrison Commander, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, “ for proper investigation’’.

Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, confirmed that the suspect was in custody of the Army.

Two suicide bombers had tried to detonate their bombs earlier today at the NNPC depot in Maiduguri.

