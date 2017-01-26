Govs not planning to visit Buhari in London – FG

The Federal Government has debunked reports that governors will meet to discuss the health of President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this when he received members of the Presidential Initiative Committee on the North-East who visited him in Abuja.

The Minister also said the governors are not planning to send representatives to London to visit the President the president as the report had suggested.

He said there was no need to visit the President who was observing his leave.

