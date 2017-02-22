Gunmen abduct German professor, colleague in Kaduna

by Dolapo Adelana

Gunmen have abducted two German nationals, Peter Breunij, a professor of archaeology, and Johannes Buringer, his colleague, at Jenjela village in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna, The Cable reports.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen left two ladies behind who were with the victims at the time of the kidnapping.

It was gathered that Breunij is the leader of a four-man team from the University of Frankfurt, Germany, working in collaboration ‎with the National Commission for Museum and Monuments and other institutions on the relics of Nok culture in Nigeria.

Narrating what transpired, the eyewitness said, “They started coming one by one, the first two came with machetes, then others came with heavy guns.

“There were many people at the site who were working at the time, so they ordered us to lay face down and started shooting into the air in order to scare people.

“It was at that point that they asked the professor and his associate to follow them and they led them to the other side of the road.

“They made them to cross the road to the other side from where we were and began to lead them further into the bush.”

The witness said the gunmen killed a hunter from the community who attempted to rescue the Germans.

“One of us who is a hunter suggested that we go after them, but only one of us agreed and the two of them crossed the road, chasing the gunmen,” he said.

“When the kidnappers realised that the two men were following them, they turned and opened fire, killing the hunter and the other man.”

When reached the spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Aliyu Usman could not confirm the incident.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments