BuhariAppoints: 5 things you should know about Hameed Ali, the new Customs boss

Retired Colonel, Hameed Ali, has been appointed as the new Comptroller-General of Customs.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment, which was announced on Thursday, by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Here are 5 things you should know about Colonel Hameed Ali.

1. Hameed Ali is renowned for his integrity, which is why he has a connection with President Buhari.

2. The new Customs boss has been driving the same car for over a decade and he is said to be nicknamed “Netanyahu — Mr. No Compromise”.

3. Ali has been serving as the chief of staff to Buhari for many years.

4. He was once the secretary-general of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

5. Col. Ali holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Criminology. He was once the military administrator of Kaduna State.