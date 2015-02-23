Fayose celebrates OBJ’s exit from PDP in the most unexpected way (LOOK)

by Anike Jacobs

Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose appears to have a thing for Newspaper front page ads.

The other time, he mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), now he is up against former president Olusegun Obasanjo who tore his PDP membership card few days ago.

In the new ad, he congratulates President Goodluck Jonathan on the exit of the “mole” in the PeopleS Democratic Party.

“Congratulations on Obasanjo’s exit..Obasanjo the troubler and tomentor of our party is gone..”

I congratulate our president, his Excellency Dr.Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the entire members of the PDP on the exit of the MOLE in our party .

General Olusegun Obasanjo..Good riddance to bad rubbish. Our president, the coast is now clear your victory,” Fayose wrote in the Newspaper front page advert.

