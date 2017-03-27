I agree Dino Melaye graduated from ABU – Sen. Ndume

by Dolapo Adelana

Senator Ali Ndume has said he agrees that the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

Ndume, who raised the motion on the certificate issue of the Kogi lawmaker on the floor of the Senate last week on Monday said after listening to the Vice Chancellor of ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba, he was convinced the senator graduated from the institution.

