I agree Dino Melaye graduated from ABU – Sen. Ndume

by Dolapo Adelana

Senator Ali Ndume has said he agrees that the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

Ndume, who raised the motion on the certificate issue of the Kogi lawmaker on the floor of the Senate last week on Monday said after listening to the Vice Chancellor of ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba, he was convinced the senator graduated from the institution.

Senator Ndume thanks the Committee. Says I did not petition. I only raised point of order on privilege — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 27, 2017

Ndume backtracks, Says he did not petition, raised point of order on privilege, decision to refer matter to Committee is that of the Senate. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 27, 2017

Senator Ndume said he did not expect the matter to generate the hopla it has generated — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 27, 2017

Sen Ndume said he didn't expect matter to generate hopla it generated, said he listened to VC & agrees with him that @dino_melaye graduated — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 27, 2017

Are you satisfied that integrity of Senate has not been affected?

Ndume: I am leaving satisfied that this committee has done a good job. pic.twitter.com/CtjWsK3tWC — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 27, 2017