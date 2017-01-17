The News Blog

Why I attacked UNIMAID mosque – Shekau

Leader of terrorist group, Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts at the University of Maiduguri early Monday morning.

Shekau who spoke in Hausa in an audio message uploaded on YouTube said the institution’s mosque was ‘ungodly’, hence the reason for its attack.

He also said the Nigerian Army did not kill any member of his sect in Sambisa Forest.

“The bomb that happened this morning, it’s my people. Don’t deceive people that it’s a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it,” Shekau said in the recording.

“We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God?

“You should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it.”

He added, “We carried out the University of Maiduguri Bomb at the mosque.

“We did it because they are mixing Islam with democracy.”

“We carried out the attack in the morning and I am speaking to you this evening.”

“Here in Maiduguri and you will see more of this attacks.”

Recall that a 7-year-old suicide bomber had attacked the UNIMAID mosque, killing five people and injuring 17 others.

Another bomber also detonated a bomb at a separate location in the institution.

